StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rockfire Resources said it had encountered copper mineralisation from a second drill hole at the Copperhead porphyry project in North Queensland, Australia
Hole BCH002 was mineralised with visible copper veins for most of its length, with two distinct zones identified in the hole.
The length of the drill hole returned 357 metres grading 0.11% copper equivalent, with the drill hole finishing with visible copper in veins.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.