StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rockfire Resources said it had encountered copper mineralisation from a second drill hole at the Copperhead porphyry project in North Queensland, Australia

Hole BCH002 was mineralised with visible copper veins for most of its length, with two distinct zones identified in the hole.

The length of the drill hole returned 357 metres grading 0.11% copper equivalent, with the drill hole finishing with visible copper in veins.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com