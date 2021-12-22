StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical group Avacta said its Covid-19 test kit had received CE mark for use as a consumer self-test in the UK and EU.

Avacta partnered with Medusa Healthcare to obtain regulatory approval for the AffiDX antigen test for consumer self-testing and had now received the CE mark from a European notified body.

'Avacta has an exclusive arrangement with Medusa to commercialise the consumer self-test product globally,' the company said.

The AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow self-test will be marketed by Medusa under the brand name "MeduFlow."

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com