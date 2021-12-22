StockMarketWire.com - Data solutions provider D4t4 Solutions announced multi-year contract wins, which would contribute 'significant' revenue to the current year.
The contract wins included a multi-year contract extension and upsell to a US-based global top ten financial services company, which was an existing celebrus customer data management customer.
It involved the new sale of both the celebrus customer data management and celebrus fraud Data platform products to the customer.
Additionally, a Europe-based global top ten banking sector customer for Celebrus celebrus customer data had renewed its license and converted to a multi-year annual recurring revenue model.
These multi-year contract wins added over £3 million per annum to the company's annual recurring revenue as well as over £9 million to the current year's revenues.
Along with existing contracted H2 average recurring revenue and continued 'good visibility of the pipeline for the remainder of this financial year, the new wins underpin the group's confidence in achieving board expectations for the full year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.