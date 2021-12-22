StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Touchstone Exploration said it had entered into an amended and restated loan agreement with its Trinidad-based lender providing for a $10 million increase in the principal balance to $30 million.
Touchstone said it currently had $15 million of the loan principal balance drawn and anticipated withdrawing the remaining $15 million available balance prior to the end of 2021.
'The amended loan agreement provides enhanced financial flexibility at attractive after tax pricing,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
