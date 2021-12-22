StockMarketWire.com - Software solutions provider K3 Business Technology said it expected core adjusted earnings to be ahead of last year following a strong end to the financial year.
Trading in the second half of the financial year to 30 November 2021 had been in line with management expectations.
Adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, from continuing operations for the year was expected to be higher than last year.
Net cash at 30 November 2021 was 'substantially ahead of the same point six months ago at approximately £9.0 million (31 May 2021: £4.4 million and 30 November 2020: net debt of £1.9 million),' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.