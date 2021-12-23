CA
24/12/2021 18:00 financial markets close early on Christmas Eve
CN
27/12/2021 03:00 industrial profit
ES
28/12/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
29/12/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area
JP
24/12/2021 00:30 detailed import & export statistics
24/12/2021 05:00 housing starts
24/12/2021 05:00 construction orders
26/12/2021 23:50 preliminary retail sales
27/12/2021 23:30 labour force survey
27/12/2021 23:50 preliminary industrial production
UK
24/12/2021 12:30 financial markets close early on Christmas Eve
US
28/12/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
28/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
29/12/2021 13:30 international trade in goods
29/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com