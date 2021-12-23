StockMarketWire.com - Alternative capital solutions provider Duke Royalty said it expected cash revenue for its fiscal quarter to be £3.9 million underpinned by new deal activity.

Duke secured two royalty partners and completed three follow-on investments into existing royalty partners, boosting its cash revenue.

'Duke is cautiously optimistic that it will be able to announce a further increase in quarterly cash revenue for the period Q4 FY22,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com