StockMarketWire.com - Alternative capital solutions provider Duke Royalty said it expected cash revenue for its fiscal quarter to be £3.9 million underpinned by new deal activity.
Duke secured two royalty partners and completed three follow-on investments into existing royalty partners, boosting its cash revenue.
'Duke is cautiously optimistic that it will be able to announce a further increase in quarterly cash revenue for the period Q4 FY22,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
