StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said it had agreed to acquire a small portfolio of UK private public partnership investments from Amber Infrastructure for £3.1 million.
The portfolio comprised of interests in Townlands Community Hospital in Henley, Eltham Community Hospital, and minority interests in the Building Schools for the Future projects.
'All the assets in this portfolio are now performing well with either no or minimal operational issues. Overall, the portfolio is strongly yielding and delivers partially index-linked returns,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
