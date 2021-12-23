StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant BHP said it had received a C$17.78 million payment from Noront as part of a termination payment after the latter ending its ​agreement to support a BHP takeover offer.

Canada's Noront Resources accepted a $616.9 million, or C$1.10 takeover offer from Wyloo Metals after BHP decided against upping its $0.75 per share offer. ​

