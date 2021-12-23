StockMarketWire.com - Fletcher King swung to a profit in the first half of the year, but the company said it would not declare a dividend, citing a low level of profit and ongoing uncertainty.
For the six months through October, pre-tax profit was £11,000 compared with a loss of £447,000 last year.
'Although a degree of uncertainty continued throughout the period, both the letting and capital markets were considerably more buoyant compared to the corresponding period last year and this is reflected in our improved results,' the company said.
In view of the continued uncertainty and the 'low level of profit the board is not declaring an interim dividend. (2020: no dividend),' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
