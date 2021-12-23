StockMarketWire.com - Esports and gaming solutions provider Gfinity said it had extended its partnership with advertising technology platform, Venatus, for a third year.
The renewed agreement would allow Gfinity to accelerate its focus on driving the value per user across its websites under the Gfinity Digital Media group.
The Gfinity Digital Media, or GDM, is the foundation of Gfinity's financial model, delivering revenues of £1.6 million for the year ended 30 June 2021, up from roughly £0.3 million in the previous year.
Much of this growth was due to the continued improvement in the annualised value of each monthly user.
Across the full year to June 2021, GDM averaged 10.7 million monthly active unique users, delivering average annualised revenue of 15.2p per user.
Venatus' ability to reach and engage with gamers across a range of devices would help 'GDM as it focuses on its short-to-medium-term target of driving 50 million MAUs at a target of 30p per MAU, which would generate revenue of £15.0 million per annum,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
