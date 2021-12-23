StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene said it had won a contract from the Department of Health & Social Care to provide laboratory capacity to support the government's COVID-19 testing programme, set to run until 31 March 2022.
'The "Mini Tender Winter Surge Capacity (C47365)" contract is the third DHSC contract awarded to the Group this year under the Public Health England National Microbiology Framework Agreement,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
