StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas engineering services business Plexus said it had been awarded a purchase order for a POS-GRIP surface production wellhead system from an unnamed North Sea operator.
The order included Plexus' POS-GRIP 10,000 psi leak proof metal to metal sealing surface production wellhead, together with associated spares and valve equipment for a new gas well in the North Sea.
Under the terms of the contract, Plexus would receive milestone payments following the date of the signing of the purchase order through to completion.
The wellhead equipment was scheduled for delivery in second quarter 2022.
The contract was expected to have a duration of approximately 120 days, with most of the revenue to be booked during the company's current 2021/22 financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
