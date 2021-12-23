StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Windar Photonics said it had received a second volume order under the company's global distribution agreement with Vestas Wind Systems.

The order was for 89 of the company's latest generation WindEye 3 systems for two wind sites located in North America, with delivery expected to commence during the first quarter of 2022.

'Receipt of a second volume order for the company's WindEye 3 systems is further evidence of the optimised performance solution that the Company has developed for the V82 and NM82 wind turbine models,' the company said.

