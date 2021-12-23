StockMarketWire.com - Gambling group Flutter Entertainment said it had acquired online gaming operator Sisal from CVC Capital Partners Fund VI for for £1.62 billion.
Sisal is a betting, gaming and lottery operator headquartered in Milan.
The transaction was likely to complete during Q2 2022 and was expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings in the first 12 months post-completion, the company said.
The acquisition 'secures a gold medal position in Italy by bringing the leading online brand into the Flutter portfolio,' the company said.
'The combination of Sisal with Flutter's existing online Italian presence through PokerStars and Betfair will result in a combined online share of 20%,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
