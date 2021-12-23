StockMarketWire.com - Gas and Condensate producer and distributor Victoria Oil & Gas said its wholly owned subsidiary Gaz du Cameroun had received approval from the Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development for the extension of the Matanda block licence.
The exploration phase of the licence had been extended by one year from 17 December 2021.
At the date of this release, many of the long lead items had been ordered and a short list of eight suitable rigs had been drawn up and an invitation to tender issued with bids due early next year, the company said.
The total drilled depth of the first well will be less than 1,300 metres, and it would be vertical, so a trailer-mounted rig of modest power (1,000 HP) would suffice, it added
'The current schedule shows a Q2 2022 spud date, subject to finalisation of the costings and the necessary funding being available.'
