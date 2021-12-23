StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,359.73 by midday with airlines leading the way thanks to data suggesting Omicron may be less severe than other Covid variants.
Mining giant BHP was flat at £21.82 after confirming it had received a C$17.78 million payment from Noront as part of a termination payment after the latter ending its agreement to support a BHP takeover offer.
Clean power tech firm Libertine made a strong debut on AIM, gaining 42.5% on its 20p issue price to 28.5p.
Eyeware firm Inspecs was unchanged at 375p as it announced the acquisition of Swedish eyeware design and licensing firm Ego for an initial £6 million.
Fletcher King swung to a profit in the first half of the year, but the company said it would not declare a dividend, citing a low level of profit and ongoing uncertainty. Its shares were down 6.8% to 41p.
Oil and gas engineering services business Plexus said it had been awarded a purchase order for a POS-GRIP surface production wellhead system from an unnamed North Sea operator. Its shares were up 10.7% to 8.3p.
Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said it had agreed to acquire a small portfolio of UK private public partnership investments from Amber Infrastructure for £3.1 million. International Public Partnerships rose 0.35% to 168.6p.
Alternative capital solutions provider Duke Royalty said it expected cash revenue for its fiscal quarter to be £3.9 million underpinned by new deal activity. Its shares rose 3.4% to 43.3p.
Oil and gas development company Empyrean Energy reported narrower first-half losses as costs fell. its shares fell 1.6% to 6.1p.
Technology group Windar Photonics said it had received a second volume order under the company's global distribution agreement with Vestas Wind Systems. Its shares rose 10% to 19p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
