StockMarketWire.com - Digital services business Capita said it had agreed to sell its AMT Sybex software business to Jonas Computing in a deal worth up to £40 million.

AMT Sybex provided critical utilities and infrastructure software in the UK.

Under the terms of the deal, Jonas would pay £23 million on completion, which was scheduled for 1 January 2022.

A potential additional consideration of up to £17 million would be payable to Capita over 24 months, subject to certain conditions.


