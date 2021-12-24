StockMarketWire.com - Digital services business Capita said it had agreed to sell its AMT Sybex software business to Jonas Computing in a deal worth up to £40 million.
AMT Sybex provided critical utilities and infrastructure software in the UK.
Under the terms of the deal, Jonas would pay £23 million on completion, which was scheduled for 1 January 2022.
A potential additional consideration of up to £17 million would be payable to Capita over 24 months, subject to certain conditions.
