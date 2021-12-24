StockMarketWire.com - Defence company Babcock International said it completed the sale of its power business to M Group Services for £50 million.

Babcock's power business provided engineering services in the UK overhead line electric transmission and distribution industry.

Following the sale, the business would form part of Morrison Energy Services, a division of M Group Services.

The business was a part of Babcock's Land sector.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com