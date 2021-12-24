StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser said it had entered into an agreement to sell its E45 brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma for an enterprise value of £200 million.
The proposed sale, if completed, would be another 'step forward in Reckitt's plan to actively manage its portfolio for higher growth, following the recent divestments of its IFCN business in China and its Scholl brand, as well as the acquisition of Biofreeze,' the company said.
The proposed sale was subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including consultation with employee representatives in France.
Subject to the satisfaction of those conditions, the proposed sale of the E45 business was expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
