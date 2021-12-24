StockMarketWire.com - TV distribution and production group DCD Media reported a rise in first-half profit as lower costs offset a fall in revenue.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £262,000 from £240,000, while revenue fell to £5.6 million from £5.8 million year-on-year.
'Strong trading was also driven by some specific high-level sales such as a major licensing deal for The Secrets She Keeps with the confirmed pre-sales to the BBC UK and Sundance Now in the US,' the company said.
'This drama was scheduled in primetime on BBC One in its first season and was a high-profile production in the DCD Rights catalogue.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
