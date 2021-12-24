StockMarketWire.com - Sensyne Health announced a strategic partnership with RwHealth for the company's real world data analytics platform, Sensight.

The agreement included subscriptions for ten Sensight seats initially.

As part of this agreement, RwHealth would also become a "Sensight channel partner" with the right to offer Sensight to its customers.

London headquartered RwHealth, is a healthcare and life sciences data company providing healthcare analytics and information services to UK and international health systems.


