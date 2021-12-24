StockMarketWire.com - Sensyne Health announced a strategic partnership with RwHealth for the company's real world data analytics platform, Sensight.
The agreement included subscriptions for ten Sensight seats initially.
As part of this agreement, RwHealth would also become a "Sensight channel partner" with the right to offer Sensight to its customers.
London headquartered RwHealth, is a healthcare and life sciences data company providing healthcare analytics and information services to UK and international health systems.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.