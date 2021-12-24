StockMarketWire.com - Diversified business group Barkby reported wider annual losses as performance was 'significantly' weighed down by pandemic impact.
For the period to 1 July 2021, pre-tax losses widened by £1.3 million to £4.4 million year-on-year, while revenue increased by £3.1 million to £15.1 million.
The wider loss was also driven by £1.0 million of start-up costs for Cambridge Sleep Sciences in 2021.
Looking ahead, the company said it was in a 'strong position to return to profitability, driven by its well-progressed and profitable commercial property development pipeline and we look forward to the next 12 months with confidence.'
