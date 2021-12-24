StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Lekoil reported a fall in monthly oil output in November as production.
Oil production in November fell to 3,118 bopd from circa 5,110 bopd in October.
'Oil production in November was impacted by well production control to arrest developing water and the shut in of several conduits to prevent tank tops,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
