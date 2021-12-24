StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 inched higher on Friday on light trading volumes as the markets are set to close early on Christmas Eve.
The FTSE 100 was up 20.64 points, or 0.28%, to 7,393.98
Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser was flat £62.70 said it had entered into an agreement to sell its E45 brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma for an enterprise value of £200 million.
Defence company Babcock International was up 0.6% at 320.61 pence after completing the sale of its power business to M Group Services for £50 million.
Digital services business Capita was up 1.8% 37.75 pence after agreeing to sell its AMT Sybex software business to Jonas Computing in a deal worth up to £40 million.
Diversified business group Barkby was flat at 18.98 pence after reporting wider annual losses as performance was 'significantly' weighed down by the pandemic impact.
Residential property developer Trafalgar was flat at 0.70 pence reported wider first-half losses as turnover fell owing to the pandemic impact.
Oil and gas company Lekoil was flat 0.95 pence after reporting a fall in monthly oil output in November as production.
Oil production in November fell to 3,118 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from circa 5,110 bopd in October.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.