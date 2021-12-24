StockMarketWire.com - Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust said it had exercised a call option and completed the acquisition of two onshore wind farms in Finland for €140 million.
The Saunamaa and Suolakangas wind farms had a combined installed capacity of 71.4MW, and were in the final stages of commissioning.
The acquisition agreement passed the residual construction cost and timing risks associated with commissioning to the vendor.
The sites were expected to generate sufficient energy to power over 45,000 Finnish homes, avoiding the equivalent of 68,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per annum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
