CH

30/12/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer


CN

31/12/2021 02:30 non-manufacturing PMI
31/12/2021 02:30 manufacturing PMI


ES

28/12/2021 08:00 retail sales
30/12/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI


EU

29/12/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area


GB

31/12/2021 12:30 financial markets close early on New Year's Eve


UK

30/12/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index


US

28/12/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
28/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
29/12/2021 13:30 international trade in goods
29/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
30/12/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
30/12/2021 14:45 consumer comfort index
30/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

