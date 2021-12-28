CH
30/12/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
31/12/2021 02:30 non-manufacturing PMI
31/12/2021 02:30 manufacturing PMI
ES
30/12/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
EU
29/12/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area
GB
31/12/2021 12:30 financial markets close early on New Year's Eve
UK
30/12/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
US
29/12/2021 13:30 international trade in goods
29/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
30/12/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
30/12/2021 14:45 consumer comfort index
30/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
