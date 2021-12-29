Interim Result
30/12/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
11/01/2022 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
Final Result
13/01/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
13/01/2022 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
AGM / EGM
30/12/2021 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
30/12/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)
30/12/2021 Supply@ME Capital (SYME)
30/12/2021 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
30/12/2021 Universe Group PLC (UNG)
31/12/2021 Gulf Investment Fund Plc (GIF)
31/12/2021 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
31/12/2021 BigDish PLC (DISH)
31/12/2021 Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Ord Npv Di (BMV)
31/12/2021 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
05/01/2022 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
06/01/2022 (SPAQ)
07/01/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
07/01/2022 (CBX)
10/01/2022 Trident Royalties PLC (TRR)
11/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
11/01/2022 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
11/01/2022 Bb Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH)
12/01/2022 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
12/01/2022 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
13/01/2022 Centrica PLC (CNA)
13/01/2022 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
13/01/2022 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)
14/01/2022 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
Trading Statement
06/01/2022 Made.Com Group PLC (MADE)
06/01/2022 Next PLC (NXT)
06/01/2022 Greggs PLC (GRG)
11/01/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
11/01/2022 Sig PLC (SHI)
11/01/2022 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
12/01/2022 Nichols PLC (NICL)
13/01/2022 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
13/01/2022 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
Ex-Dividend
30/12/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
30/12/2021 Toc Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (PBLT)
30/12/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
30/12/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
30/12/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
30/12/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
30/12/2021 Record PLC (REC)
30/12/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
30/12/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
30/12/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
30/12/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
30/12/2021 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
30/12/2021 Schroder Asiapacific Fund PLC (SDP)
30/12/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
30/12/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)
30/12/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
30/12/2021 Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI)
30/12/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
30/12/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
30/12/2021 Currys PLC (CURY)
30/12/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
30/12/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
31/12/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
31/12/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
31/12/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
31/12/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
31/12/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
31/12/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
31/12/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
31/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
31/12/2021 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
31/12/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
31/12/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
31/12/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
31/12/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
31/12/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
