StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Fresnillo said the startup of its Juanicipio project with MAG Silver in Mexico had been delayed due to grid connection issues.
The project had been delivered for plant commissioning on schedule.
However, Mexico's state-owned electrical company said approval to complete a tie-in to the national power grid could not yet be granted.
The mill commissioning timeline would therefore be extended by about six months.
Fresnillo said the delay was directly related to knock-on effects of the pandemic, predominantly related to a lack of staff at the electrical company.
'Although there remains uncertainty regarding the timing for connecting the Juanicipio project to the power grid, the current estimate, which continues to be subject to potential Covid-19 related realities, is that full-load commissioning activities will be approved sometime after the first week of May 2022,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.