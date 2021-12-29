StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said oil had been found at a joint-venture development well in Egypt.
The AJ-13 well in the Abu Sennan licence encountered 17.5 metres of net pay in the oil-bearing upper and lower Bahariya reservoir targets
It had reached its total depth several days ahead of schedule and under budget.
'The discovery of commercial net pay in AJ-13 makes it the seventh successful well in a row at Abu Sennan since United acquired its interest in the licence,' the company said.
United holds a 22% working interest in the licence, which is operated by Kuwait Energy Egypt.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.