Oil company United Oil & Gas said oil had been found at a joint-venture development well in Egypt.

The AJ-13 well in the Abu Sennan licence encountered 17.5 metres of net pay in the oil-bearing upper and lower Bahariya reservoir targets

It had reached its total depth several days ahead of schedule and under budget.

'The discovery of commercial net pay in AJ-13 makes it the seventh successful well in a row at Abu Sennan since United acquired its interest in the licence,' the company said.

United holds a 22% working interest in the licence, which is operated by Kuwait Energy Egypt.


