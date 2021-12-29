StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said it was in discussions with Brazil's Vale about potentially jointly develop the Serpentina iron ore resource there.
'These discussions are preliminary in nature and there can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached or, if any agreement is reached, on the terms or scope of any such agreement,' Anglo American said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
