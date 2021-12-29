StockMarketWire.com - Construction company Northern Bear said legal action had been launched in the UK by Engie Regeneration against one of its subsidiaries, Springs Roofing, with the claim amounting to £1.9 million.

The potential claim was disclosed as a contingent liability in the company's annual report and accounts for the year through March and was related to a roofing contract.

'The directors of Springs intend to defend the claim vigorously and are in the process of reviewing the claim documents alongside their legal advisers,' Northern Bear said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com