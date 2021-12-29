StockMarketWire.com - Construction company Northern Bear said legal action had been launched in the UK by Engie Regeneration against one of its subsidiaries, Springs Roofing, with the claim amounting to £1.9 million.
The potential claim was disclosed as a contingent liability in the company's annual report and accounts for the year through March and was related to a roofing contract.
'The directors of Springs intend to defend the claim vigorously and are in the process of reviewing the claim documents alongside their legal advisers,' Northern Bear said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.