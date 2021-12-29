StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it had signed a global development and commercialisation agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for a treatment for the disease TTR amyloidosis.
The companies would jointly develop and commercialise eplontersen in the US, while AstraZeneca would do so in the rest of the world, except in Latin America.
AstraZeneca would make a $200 million upfront payment to Ionis, plus conditional payments of up to $485 million following regulatory approvals.
It would also pay up to $2.9 billion of sales-related milestones based on sales thresholds between $500 million and $6 billion, plus royalties in the range of low double-digit to mid-twenties percentage.
The collaboration included territory-specific development, commercial and medical affairs cost-sharing provisions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
