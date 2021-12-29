StockMarketWire.com - Gas and infrastructure operator IOG said drilling at its Southwark offshore field in the North Sea had been delayed, but added it still expected to produce first gas in mid-2020.
The first Southwark development had been expected to spud by the weekend of 18-19 December, following the repair of the Noble Hans Deul rig.
'Having initially anticipated a minor delay, owing to repeated technical issues with the underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV), it has not yet been possible to safely spud the well,' IOG said.
'A fully functioning ROV is required for surveying the rig's spud cans and ensuring the rig is correctly aligned, as an essential prerequisite for drilling to proceed.'
'A second, higher specification ROV, together with spares and additional personnel, has been mobilised to the rig but has as yet been unable to complete the necessary surveys owing to further technical issues.'
'Repair operations are underway to rectify both units and an alternative vessel-based solution is being put in place should it be required.'
'It is currently expected that the well will be spudded in the coming days and the company reiterates its guidance for Southwark first gas in mid-2022.'
