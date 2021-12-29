StockMarketWire.com - Languages technology and services group RWS said chief financial officer Des Glass had resigned to take up the same role at a privately held business in a different industry.
The board will shortly commence an external search process for a successor to Des, who has a six-month notice period, and will provide an update on the transition of roles as soon as practicable,' RWS said.
'In the meantime, Des will remain in post.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
