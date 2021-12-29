StockMarketWire.com - Green energy group Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust said it had formed an onshore wind joint venture with project developer Wind 2.
Octopus had invested £2.5 million and agreed to provide up to a further £7.5 million in development funding for nine joint venture development companies with Wind 2.
The joint ventures would initially target the development over the next five to 10 years of up to nine onshore wind farms in Scotland and Wales with a potential combined capacity of about 570 megawatts.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.