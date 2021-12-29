StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Diversified Energy said it had closed a sale of certain predominantly undeveloped Haynesville acreage in Texas.

Diversified and Oaktree Capital Management divested their working interests in the acreage for around $67.4 million after closing price adjustments.

A second closing under the transaction of up to about $4 million may be conducted at a date in the near future.

The deal was first announced on 12 November.


