AGM / EGM
31/12/2021 Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Ord Npv Di (BMV)
31/12/2021 Gulf Investment Fund Plc (GIF)
31/12/2021 BigDish PLC (DISH)
31/12/2021 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
31/12/2021 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
05/01/2022 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
06/01/2022 (SPAQ)
07/01/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
07/01/2022 (CBX)
Trading Statement
06/01/2022 Next PLC (NXT)
06/01/2022 Made.Com Group PLC (MADE)
06/01/2022 Greggs PLC (GRG)
Ex-Dividend
31/12/2021 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
31/12/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
31/12/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
31/12/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
31/12/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
31/12/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
31/12/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
31/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
31/12/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
31/12/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
31/12/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
31/12/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
31/12/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
31/12/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
04/01/2022 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
04/01/2022 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
04/01/2022 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
04/01/2022 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
04/01/2022 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
04/01/2022 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
05/01/2022 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
05/01/2022 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
05/01/2022 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
05/01/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com