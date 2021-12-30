Interim Result
11/01/2022 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
18/01/2022 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
Final Result
13/01/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
13/01/2022 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
18/01/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
18/01/2022 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
18/01/2022 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
19/01/2022 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
AGM / EGM
31/12/2021 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
31/12/2021 BigDish PLC (DISH)
31/12/2021 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
31/12/2021 Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Ord Npv Di (BMV)
31/12/2021 Gulf Investment Fund Plc (GIF)
05/01/2022 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
06/01/2022 (SPAQ)
07/01/2022 (CBX)
07/01/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
10/01/2022 Trident Royalties PLC (TRR)
11/01/2022 Bb Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH)
11/01/2022 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
11/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
12/01/2022 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
12/01/2022 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
13/01/2022 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)
13/01/2022 Victoria PLC (VCP)
13/01/2022 Centrica PLC (CNA)
13/01/2022 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
14/01/2022 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
17/01/2022 Orcadian Energy PLC (ORCA)
17/01/2022 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)
17/01/2022 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
17/01/2022 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)
17/01/2022 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
17/01/2022 Edge Performance VCT (EDGH)
18/01/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)
18/01/2022 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
18/01/2022 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)
18/01/2022 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
18/01/2022 C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (C4XD)
18/01/2022 Smart (J.) & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)
18/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
19/01/2022 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
19/01/2022 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
19/01/2022 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
19/01/2022 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
19/01/2022 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
19/01/2022 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
Trading Statement
06/01/2022 Next PLC (NXT)
06/01/2022 Made.Com Group PLC (MADE)
06/01/2022 Greggs PLC (GRG)
11/01/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
11/01/2022 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
11/01/2022 Sig PLC (SHI)
12/01/2022 Nichols PLC (NICL)
13/01/2022 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
13/01/2022 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
18/01/2022 Energean PLC (ENOG)
18/01/2022 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
18/01/2022 (NCY)
18/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
18/01/2022 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
18/01/2022 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
18/01/2022 Hays PLC (HAS)
18/01/2022 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
19/01/2022 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
19/01/2022 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)
19/01/2022 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
19/01/2022 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
19/01/2022 Centamin PLC (CEY)
19/01/2022 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
19/01/2022 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
19/01/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
19/01/2022 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
19/01/2022 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
Ex-Dividend
31/12/2021 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
31/12/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
31/12/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
31/12/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
31/12/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
31/12/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
31/12/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
31/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
31/12/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
31/12/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
31/12/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
31/12/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
31/12/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
31/12/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
04/01/2022 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
04/01/2022 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
04/01/2022 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
04/01/2022 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
04/01/2022 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
04/01/2022 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
05/01/2022 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
05/01/2022 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
05/01/2022 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
05/01/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
