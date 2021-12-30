StockMarketWire.com - Property group Secure Income REIT said it had paid £33.5 million to Merlin Entertainments to extend the lease term of a property portfolio.
The leases were in respect of Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Warwick Castle in the UK and Heide Park in Germany and were extended by 35 years, from 20.5 years currently, to 55.5 years.
Rental payments under the leases would remain unchanged, however annual rent reviews of the UK assets would change from uncapped annual upwards only RPI uplifts to annual reviews of CPI +0.5%.
The Germany lease would continue to have fixed reviews increasing annually at 3.34% for the full 55.5 year term.
