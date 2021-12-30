StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Galileo Resources said it had agreed with Statunga Investments to pay $0.4 million in cash plus some shares for a 75% stake in the Luansobe copper project in Zambia.
The deal involved an initial payment of $0.2 million and a second payment of $0.2 million by 20 February plus 5 million Galileo shares.
'Based on the closing price share price of 0.98p on 29 December the last practicable date prior to this issue of this announcement, the aggregate consideration will be about £0.35 million,' the company said.
Galileo said it would conduct further due diligence in relation to the project and may give notice that it had decided not to proceed with the joint venture.
Galileo had undertaken to commence raw data investigation of the technical information available in relation to the project and devise an exploration programme.
It was aimed to complete a project feasibility study within 18 months of 20 February.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
