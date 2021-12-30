StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen and ammonia producer Atome Energy said it would list on London's AIM market on Thursday having raised £9 million from an initial public offering.
The company, which has projects in Iceland and Paraguay, issued shares at 80p each and would have an initial market capitalisation of £26 million.
'Today marks an important milestone for both Atome and the London market's place in the transition to a green economy,' chief executive Oliver Mussat said.
'Atome is the first dedicated and currently only company targeting green hydrogen and ammonia production to have its shares traded on London Stock Market, with both commodities expected to play a key role in the decarbonisation of future energy supply.'
Oil company President Energy would receive a distribution by way of dividend, after which it would continue to hold 27.9% of Atome.
