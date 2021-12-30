StockMarketWire.com - Shipping group Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had agreed to acquire a product tanker for $30.9 million and a handysize bulker for $23.6 million.

The product tanker was being acquired at about 85% of depreciated replacement cost.

It had a fixed-rate time charter of 12-to-24 months producing a net yield over 8%, despite a relatively weak tanker market presently, the company said.

The handysize bulker was being acquired below depreciated replacement cost.

It had a fixed-rate time charter of 18-to-24 months producing a net yield over 15%.


