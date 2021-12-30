StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Harbour Energy said it had encountered hydrocarbon-bearing intervals at a well in the North Sea in 'marginal' accumulations.
Harbour had completed the drilling of the Dunnottar exploration well in licence P2399.
'The well reached a total measured depth of 15,639 feet encountering hydrocarbon-bearing intervals in the Palaeocene, Jurassic and Triassic,' it said.
'The commerciality of these marginal accumulations will be assessed.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.