StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Harbour Energy said it had encountered hydrocarbon-bearing intervals at a well in the North Sea in 'marginal' accumulations.

Harbour had completed the drilling of the Dunnottar exploration well in licence P2399.

'The well reached a total measured depth of 15,639 feet encountering hydrocarbon-bearing intervals in the Palaeocene, Jurassic and Triassic,' it said.

'The commerciality of these marginal accumulations will be assessed.'


