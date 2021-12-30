StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo said it had appointed Natalie Polischuk as an independent non-executive director .
Polischuk was an economist based in Kyiv, Ukraine, with over 25 years of experience working in the finance sector, having held a number of senior roles at private equity funds.
Most recently, she had spent seven years heading up the Ukraine office of private equity firm Advent International.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
