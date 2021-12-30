StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Indus Gas reported a 9.8% rise in first-half profit underpinned by a recovery in sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through September increased to $23.0 million, up from $20.9 million year-on-year. Revenue rose 17% to $27.1 million.
'While the pandemic continues to present operational challenges, revenues in the interim period recovered to the comparable pre pandemic level achieved in 2019,' chairman Peter Cockburn said.
'This is testament to the dedication and skill of the team on-site whose safety remains our top priority.'
'The company continues to anticipate a step change in revenues once the additional gas supplies commence through the new pipeline.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.