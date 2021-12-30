StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Eurasia Mining said it had made progress developing a strategy to enter the hydrogen and ammonia markets.
The company said it had identified opportunities in hydrogen and ammonia production that were complementary to its platinum group metals business in Russia.
'Furthermore, this new business sector has created openings for a new and parallel strategy based on this new opportunity,' it said.
Eurasia Mining said it had signed an agreement with specialist engineering company H4Energy in relation to establishing a joint venture to develop hydrogen and ammonia projects in Kola and Sakhalin.
Pre-investment feasibility study reports had been prepared for Eurasia and H4Energy and reviewed by independent technical experts, including financial models and sensitivity analyses.
Energy supply agreements with regional energy suppliers were in the process of being negotiated, Eurasia Mining said.
It added that a project finance plan was being developed further to ongoing discussions with Asian investors.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
