StockMarketWire.com - Technology investor Pires Investments welcomed news that CameraMatics, an IoT fleet and vehicle safety technology specialist, had raised €3.9 million in additional growth funding.
Pires Investments has a stake in Sure Valley Ventures, which counts CameraMatics as a portfolio company.
The funding was provided by existing investors SVV, Puma and Enterprise Ireland.
The funding round occurred at a valuation 90% higher than the valuation at the time of CameraMatics' previous funding round less than 12 months ago in January 2021.d
