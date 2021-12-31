StockMarketWire.com - Online betting company 888 said it expected to publish a combined circular and prospectus for the acquisition of William Hill during Q2 2022.
The company said it also planned a capital raise to fund acquisition, and hold a shareholder meeting to approval the acquisition.
Completion was expected to occur in Q2.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
